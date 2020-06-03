Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 274,242 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $97,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,068,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,698 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,803 shares of company stock worth $6,363,212. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. 9,387,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

