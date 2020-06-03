Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $91,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,560. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

