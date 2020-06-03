Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 406.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $95,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,217 shares of company stock valued at $104,371,477. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $15.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.84. 80,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $618.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $558.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.