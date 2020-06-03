Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Teladoc Health worth $109,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of TDOC traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.