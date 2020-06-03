Federated Hermes Inc. Has $128.47 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523,786 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $128,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 1,968,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.