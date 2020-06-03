Federated Hermes Inc. Has $132.57 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $132,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,304,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $400.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.85 and its 200 day moving average is $350.31. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $396.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

