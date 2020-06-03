Federated Hermes Inc. Has $164.61 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $164,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.06. 170,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

