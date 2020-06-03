Federated Hermes Inc. Has $247.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $247,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 284,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,390,000 after acquiring an additional 217,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.25. 3,750,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

