Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 923.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Unilever worth $110,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 799,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

