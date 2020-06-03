Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 5.61% of Alector worth $106,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alector by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 15,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Alector Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $1,391,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,694 shares of company stock valued at $17,423,682. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

