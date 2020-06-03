Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,779 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Zoetis worth $125,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,598 shares of company stock worth $9,159,970 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.64. 854,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

