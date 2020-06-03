Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.72% of CoStar Group worth $155,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.59. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.80. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $496.11 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.