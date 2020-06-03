Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of National Grid worth $119,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in National Grid by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 17,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

