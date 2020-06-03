Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $124,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.30. 19,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,347. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.