Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 97,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $120,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

Shares of BP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 872,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,470. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $42.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

