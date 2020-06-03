Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 209,342 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $106,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $358,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,995 shares in the company, valued at $36,913,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,654 shares of company stock worth $13,718,869. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

