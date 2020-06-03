Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 270,574 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270,574 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $186,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.76. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $396.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

