Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 412,600 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,600 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $110,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 871,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

