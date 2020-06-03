Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 49,427 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,427 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $155,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $118.44. 346,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The company has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

