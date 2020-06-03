Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 60,356 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock worth $137,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $547.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,623. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.73.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.