Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 80,568 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of Uniqure worth $139,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QURE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

QURE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,736. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

