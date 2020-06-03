Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $111.40 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,348,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,396,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,239. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.