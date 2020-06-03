Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.20. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 219,666 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $930.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.14.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21,000.00%.

In related news, Director David Robinson Shaw acquired 23,100 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,396.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay acquired 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,858.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,076.25.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

