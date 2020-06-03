Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 103,978 shares.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

