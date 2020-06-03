Finbar Group (ASX:FRI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 75,893 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.79.

In other Finbar Group news, insider John Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,000.00 ($44,680.85). Insiders purchased 123,327 shares of company stock worth $77,866 in the last quarter.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

