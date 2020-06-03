First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at $116,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $151,725. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

