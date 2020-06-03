FirstCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $39,021.55 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $39,021.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029995 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 242.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004550 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,651.11 or 1.00469369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00077557 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

