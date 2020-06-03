Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,450,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $348,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. 140,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,428. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

