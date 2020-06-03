Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Trading Down 1.7%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 47,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 153,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowr from C$2.60 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

