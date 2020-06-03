Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $24.57. Fonar shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 58,494 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fonar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fonar in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fonar in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fonar by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fonar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

