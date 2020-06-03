Franklin Resources Inc. Has $736.33 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,331,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $736,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Cfra upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

