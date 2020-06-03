Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 586,654 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 586,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Mcdonald’s worth $568,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.34. 1,828,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

