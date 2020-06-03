Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Insider Michael Perich Acquires 538,000 Shares

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Michael Perich acquired 538,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,024,494.00 ($1,435,811.35).

Shares of ASX FNP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$4.59 ($3.26). 683,486 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 97.66. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.79.

Freedom Foods Group Company Profile

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

