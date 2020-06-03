Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Insider Michael Perich Acquires 538,000 Shares

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) insider Michael Perich acquired 538,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,024,494.00 ($1,435,811.35).
Shares of ASX FNP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$4.59 ($3.26). 683,486 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 97.66. Freedom Foods Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.41 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.79.
Freedom Foods Group Company Profile
