Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.64, approximately 191,196 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 137,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,722.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,574 shares of company stock worth $1,106,625.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

