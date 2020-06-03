FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS: FSNUY):

6/2/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

6/1/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/20/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/19/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2020 – FRESENIUS SE &/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.37. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

