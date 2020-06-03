Fusion Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004176 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. Fusion has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $6.51 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 62,430,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,860,666 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

