Future Generation Global Invstmnt (ASX:FGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.12 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.12 ($0.79), 316,810 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.11. The stock has a market cap of $437.59 million and a P/E ratio of 50.68.

Get Future Generation Global Invstmnt alerts:

In related news, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,379.89 ($20,836.80).

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.