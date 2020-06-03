FuzeX One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,645.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Token Store and COSS. FuzeX has a market cap of $396,431.60 and approximately $13,645.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02028530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00182683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128489 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, CPDAX, COSS, Allbit, CoinBene, Livecoin, Coinbe, Token Store and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

