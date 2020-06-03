G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $15.00. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.48.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G Willi-Food International stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. G Willi-Food International comprises about 1.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.89% of G Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

