Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.00. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 202,292 shares traded.

GALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

