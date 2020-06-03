GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.65. GAP shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 806,917 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

