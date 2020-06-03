Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $24.06 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02030163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00182312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00046904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,894,830 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

