Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.36

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.36 and traded as low as $113.64. Genel Energy shares last traded at $118.60, with a volume of 431,263 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $346.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.88.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.42%. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Michael Fallon bought 9,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($13,022.89). Also, insider Tolga Bilgin bought 170,618 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £143,319.12 ($188,528.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,618 shares of company stock worth $18,971,912.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.