General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,548,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

