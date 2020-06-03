Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) Trading Down 0.8%

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 44,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.63 ($0.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07.

Generation Development Group Company Profile (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

