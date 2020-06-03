Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,215.40

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,215.40 and traded as high as $3,590.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,468.00, with a volume of 73,146 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,334.40 ($43.86).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,403.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 58.82.

In other news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total value of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

