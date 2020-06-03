Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.75. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,671,967 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

