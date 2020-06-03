Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 520.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 401.40 and a beta of 0.75. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.