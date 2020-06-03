Glovista Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 159,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 142,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

