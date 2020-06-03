Glovista Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,896. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

